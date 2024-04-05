Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.02 and last traded at $46.95. 82,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 362,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,518,000 after buying an additional 71,698 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after buying an additional 53,232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after buying an additional 80,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 795,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,322,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 645,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 57,376 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

