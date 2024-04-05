Mantle Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Mantle token can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00001985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mantle has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and $149.27 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,187,644,283.7331405 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 1.38419696 USD and is up 10.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $163,520,569.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

