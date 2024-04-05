Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Shares Up 2.1%

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $216.32 and last traded at $215.90. Approximately 1,000,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,868,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

