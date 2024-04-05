Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $32,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $481,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.53. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

