Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $24,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Barclays raised their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,025. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

