Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Citigroup

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.62.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 366,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,302. Masco has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.68.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $122,144,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $78,181,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $44,883,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 209.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,251,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 847,062 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

