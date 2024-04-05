Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 206 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.63. 264,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,939. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

