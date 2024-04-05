Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.6% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 321,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,678,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 104,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,779,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.04. 26,072,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,656,754. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.30.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

