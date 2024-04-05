Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 855 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

IHAK traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,483. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $721.47 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.