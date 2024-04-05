Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after buying an additional 2,929,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,164,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,483 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.95.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded up $6.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.97 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

