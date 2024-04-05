Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

MLP opened at $21.05 on Monday. Maui Land & Pineapple has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.26 million, a PE ratio of -140.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3,705.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

