Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MIGI opened at $1.30 on Friday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 285,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 183,459 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 213,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 110,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 305,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 65,167 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

