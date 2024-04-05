MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of MBIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised MBIA to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE:MBI opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.46. MBIA has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of ($31.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MBIA will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MBIA by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MBIA by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

