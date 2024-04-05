McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.03

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.03 and last traded at C$14.94, with a volume of 37218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.64.

McEwen Mining Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$732.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.90.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C$4.38. The business had revenue of C$79.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.55 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0764994 EPS for the current year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

