McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $540.43. The stock had a trading volume of 44,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,957. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $352.34 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $518.93 and its 200-day moving average is $479.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

