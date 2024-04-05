McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 52-Week High at $540.48

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $540.48 and last traded at $538.20, with a volume of 97288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $533.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

McKesson Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $518.93 and a 200-day moving average of $479.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

