Melius Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.53.

NYSE BA opened at $183.22 on Monday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of -49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.97.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

