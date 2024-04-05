Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $46.13 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. Metahero has a market cap of $46.13 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000548 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

