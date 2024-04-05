MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches Market Cap of $447.26 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $447.26 million and $20.93 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $85.18 or 0.00125844 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00014181 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00020992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001563 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,576.90 or 0.99833934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011268 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 87.14278043 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $21,528,922.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

