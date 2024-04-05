Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $42,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $18.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,303.19. 37,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,258.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1,159.50. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,233.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

