MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

MTG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. 796,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

