MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 2% Following Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $780.00 to $1,800.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $1,674.25 and last traded at $1,647.10. 650,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,258,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,615.42.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.00.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,516.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,516.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,396 shares of company stock worth $100,100,665. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $693.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

