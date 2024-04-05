Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.56

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.56 and last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 23352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Middlesex Water from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $886.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 73.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.70 per share, with a total value of $82,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,981.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 23.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,026,000 after buying an additional 610,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,339,000 after purchasing an additional 137,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,648,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after buying an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Stories

