MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $347.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.95. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $27.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MidWestOne Financial Group

In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 4,447 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $100,013.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,401.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after buying an additional 30,907 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Featured Articles

