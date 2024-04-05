MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group started coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MidWestOne Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MOFG

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MOFG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,551. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.95. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.78%. Analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MidWestOne Financial Group

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 4,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at $862,401.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.