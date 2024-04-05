Mina (MINA) Price Hits $1.05 on Top Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00001555 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $42.64 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mina has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,143,777,053 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,808,428 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,143,572,572.8400393 with 1,080,498,087.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.04891425 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $35,312,274.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

