Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stake Lifted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $45,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,001,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 80.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after buying an additional 290,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 70.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,649,000 after buying an additional 240,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:MTX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.40. 20,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,749. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $76.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.42.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.