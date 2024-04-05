Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Gap Up to $12.61

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $12.93. Mineralys Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 47,880 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MLYS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $656.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.24. Equities analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,074,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,511,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

