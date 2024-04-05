Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02). Approximately 866,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,130,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £8.37 million, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.87.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

