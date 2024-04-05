Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 410,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,351,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $230.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

In related news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $667,249.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,124.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,617 shares of company stock worth $1,802,136. Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

