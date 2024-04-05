Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4,261.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 718,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 161,246 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 77.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 186,746 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 13.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 510,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 60,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 427.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 190,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MITK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $666.76 million, a P/E ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $37.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

