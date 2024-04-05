Mizuho Boosts Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target to $62.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.11.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TRNO opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

