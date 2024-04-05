Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 131.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $68.21 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

