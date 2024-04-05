Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Sells £31,519.40 in Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy sold 14,327 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.76), for a total transaction of £31,519.40 ($39,567.41).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Peter Duffy acquired 62 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($186.79).

On Tuesday, February 6th, Peter Duffy acquired 61 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £151.28 ($189.91).

Shares of LON:MONY traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 219.60 ($2.76). 722,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 240.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.40. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 214 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,653.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 9,230.77%.

MONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.83) to GBX 295 ($3.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, February 19th.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

