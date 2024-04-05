Monness Crespi & Hardt Upgrades American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Buy

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $245.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.25.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $219.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.24. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,785,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,458,454,000 after buying an additional 448,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,983,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,308,336,000 after purchasing an additional 270,173 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,037,387,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

