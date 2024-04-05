Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Trimmed by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,526. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Read Our Latest Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.