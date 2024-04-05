Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,377. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

