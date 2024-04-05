Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.37. The company had a trading volume of 792,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,969. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

