Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 4.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $52,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $12.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $780.91. 1,380,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,700. The stock has a market cap of $741.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $363.04 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $747.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

