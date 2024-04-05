Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires New Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 234,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,213. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HRB. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

