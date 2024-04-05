Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires Shares of 6,915 Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CADE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.77.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,446. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.