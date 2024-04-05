Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys Shares of 3,074 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.56. 1,063,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,747. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $80.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

