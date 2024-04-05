Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 846 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE WMB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,397,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

