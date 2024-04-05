Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $2,690,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,099,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $7,071,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $2,157,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.33. 968,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,414. The firm has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

