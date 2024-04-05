Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $424.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $411.00 to $424.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $397.75.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $391.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.51 and its 200 day moving average is $364.58. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $290.98 and a 1-year high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

