Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $450.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $375.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $397.75.

MCO stock opened at $391.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $290.98 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,532,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 37,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 44,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 33,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

