Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 1.1%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 185,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 759,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 8.9 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
