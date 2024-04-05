Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 1.1%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 185,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 759,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 8.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mullen Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MULN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive during the first quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $767,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 249.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 487,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 475.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 894,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.