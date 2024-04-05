Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MUR

Murphy Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MUR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.87. 424,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,971. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.21. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644. 5.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.