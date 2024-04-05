MWA Asset Management Boosts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MWA Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in RTX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

Shares of RTX opened at $99.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

