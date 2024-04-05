MWA Asset Management Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MWA Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 60.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX opened at $87.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $87.61 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

